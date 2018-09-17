Join Old Stone Fort State Park Rangers on National Public Lands Day on September 29. National Public Lands Day is a day for community, when citizens go out and explore and give back to their public lands. Last year, Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee State Natural Areas welcomed over 1,000 people to events hosted on National Public Lands Day and they hope to bring in even more this year!
Rangers at Old Stone Fort State Park in Manchester will lead a hike along the Enclosure Trail. This trail is approximately 1.25 miles long and is rated as an easy. The Enclosure Trail follows the ancient Native American mound walls that were constructed over 2,000 years ago. Rangers will discuss the history of these mound structures as well as the history of Old Stone Fort itself, and how it came to be a beloved Public Land. They suggest bringing a reusable water bottle and sturdy walking shoes for this adventure.
You’re Invited to National Public Lands Day September 29 at Old Stone Fort State Park
Join Old Stone Fort State Park Rangers on National Public Lands Day on September 29. National Public Lands Day is a day for community, when citizens go out and explore and give back to their public lands. Last year, Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee State Natural Areas welcomed over 1,000 people to events hosted on National Public Lands Day and they hope to bring in even more this year!