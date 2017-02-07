Your Photo could be required on EBT Card

Senate Speaker Pro Tem Jim Tracy (R-Shelbyville) has filed legislation requiring photos to be added to the state’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, the method used for delivering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eligible Tennesseans. The bill aims to deter theft and the selling or trafficking of the cards, while ensuring eligible Tennesseans continue to receive the assistance they need.
EBT is an on-line system in which SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, and cash assistance benefits are stored in a central computer database and electronically accessed by recipients at a point-of-sale machine via reusable plastic cards. Families First, the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, uses EBT cards in transferring benefits to eligible recipients.
There are over one million SNAP recipients in Tennessee which costs about $2 billion in federal funds annually.
Under the legislation, those who already receive benefits would be informed of the new requirement when their benefits are recertified. A photo from the recipient’s driver’s license would be placed on the ETB card. If the recipient does not have a driver’s license, a photo would be made upon certification or recertification of benefits.
The bill would also allow card holders to give a family member permission to purchase food on his or her behalf. As is the case currently, the PIN would be required in order for the purchase to be approved.
Tracy says having the photo on the card will give state authorities or law enforcement the tools they need to identify and prosecute fraud and abuse. (WGNS Radio)
