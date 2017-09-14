On Friday night Sept. 8, 2017 around 9:30pm Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Harmon Campbell reported to a burglary in progress at A & G Equipment on the Woodbury Hwy.
Campbell requested a K-9 to assist, not knowing if the suspect was on foot. The building was cleared and no one was found in the business. It appeared that the suspect pulled a vehicle inside the gate where he or she made entry. Once inside the suspect removed items from the business.
The person or persons involved in this burglary could also be suspects in other cases outside of Coffee County.
If you have any information that could help authorities in this case, please contact Investigator Jason Dendy at 931-570-4427. If no answer, please leave a message, he may be working on other cases.
Your Help is Needed in Buglary Case
