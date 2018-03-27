On Monday, Tullahoma Police Officer Tommy Elliott stopped a Chevrolet Malibu at Whispering Oaks for having a tail light out. When he made contact with the driver he immediately smelled marijuana.
Officer Elliott searched the car and allegedly found a backpack that contained approximately 45 grams of marijuana along with a set of digital scales and clear bags. A passenger, Joshua Murray, 18, of Nashville, who was sitting in the seat where the drugs were found allegedly admitted to possession of the drugs. Taylor was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a charge of manufacture/delivery/sell of a controlled substance. After being booked in at the Coffee County Jail Taylor was able to make his bond of $10,000 and was released. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court May 3.
Young Nashville Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Tullahoma
