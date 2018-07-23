Young Coffee County Farmers Win Big

Coffee County young farmers AJ and Valerie Teal were named Tennessee Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award winners. The results were announced during the Tennessee Young Farmer Summer Conference held at the headquarter offices of the Tennessee Farm Bureau in Columbia, Tenn.
The young row crop and livestock farmers from the Morrison community competed against 13 other county contestants across the state to be named state winners and have the opportunity to compete for national honors in January.
AJ and Valerie won based upon farm growth, as well as their leadership on their farm, in their community and Farm Bureau. They farm 1,200 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and run a small dairy herd. They also provide custom harvesting for local farmers.
