On Sunday afternoon at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County a child was injured when he opened a motorboat cowling and flames erupted from the inboard’s engine when fuel had ignited. The incident occurred around 1pm.
The boy was taken via helicopter to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.
The good news is that he boy was awake and talking to rescue personnel.
Young Boy Injured on Tims Ford Lake
On Sunday afternoon at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County a child was injured when he opened a motorboat cowling and flames erupted from the inboard’s engine when fuel had ignited. The incident occurred around 1pm.