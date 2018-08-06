Saturday night the A.T.F and an Army E.O.D team were called to Tracy City, TN due to two WWII mortar rounds being found. The mortar rounds were within close proximity to a roadway and walking trail.
Upon arriving, the Army E.O.D looked over the mortars and discovered that due to the condition of the items that they needed to be destroyed and could not be transported safely. The mortars were removed and taken to a designated area for safety and were destroyed.
WWII Mortar Rounds Found in Tracy City
Saturday night the A.T.F and an Army E.O.D team were called to Tracy City, TN due to two WWII mortar rounds being found. The mortar rounds were within close proximity to a roadway and walking trail.