Wright Paving asking for Zoning Change in Hillsboro

Grady Wright of Wright Paving has made a proposal to change zoning of his company’s property in Hillsboro. On Tuesday the Coffee County Commission is expected to vote on a prospective new zoning designation – M-3 – which would allow the establishment of a quarry outside of the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB).
Wright owns 230 acres in Hillsboro, near the intersection of Hillsboro Viola Road and J.D. Ring Road.
Since 2003 Wright has made several requests to the county to rezone his property in Hillsboro – which is currently zoned A-1 agricultural – to a zone that would allow a quarry to operate on the land.
The full commission meets at 6pm on Tuesday night at the Coffee County Administration Plaza. The Rogers Group currently operates a quarry in Hillsboro.
