Wreaths across America begins project in Coffee County
Now Coﬀee County joins more than 1,200 other sites nation-wide participating in this program to honor our deceased military veterans interred at Oakwood and Citizens Cemeteries in Tullahoma and Hurricane Cemetery in Coﬀee County, with a plan to expand to other Coﬀee County Cemeteries in the future.
The Coﬀee County Republican Women are taking on this project with 100 percent of all funds collected locally being used to order and place wreaths on veteran’s graves.
$15 sponsors one wreath – $30 sponsors two wreaths – $75 sponsors ﬁve wreaths $150 sponsors 15 wreaths.
Checks should be made out to WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA TM and dropped oﬀ or mailed to Cyndi Clower at Clower Automotive at 1406 McArthur St. in Manchester, TN 37355. Wreaths across America is a IRS 501c3 non-proﬁt and donations are tax deductible.
If you would like to volunteer to help raise funds or help place wreaths when they arrive in December call Bobbie Morse (931) 247-4545 or Linda Walden at (931) 728-7909 or (931) 409-1581.
A ceremony to remember and honor our veterans and lay wreaths on graves will be held at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,200 locations nation-wide including Coﬀee County on December 16.
The deadline for ordering wreaths is November 20th.