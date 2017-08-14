George Ronzell Fyke, 40, of Woodbury, Tennessee, has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and theft of government funds, announced Jack Smith, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
According to the plea agreement, Fyke stole names and social security numbers of deceased relatives and from fellow inmates at the Montgomery County, Tenn. Jail and used them to file false income tax returns. Fyke had the tax refund checks sent to addresses under his control and after being released from jail, he forged the signatures of the stolen identities and deposited the refund checks into his bank accounts. Fyke caused the Department of Treasury to release over $56,000 in unlawful tax refunds.
As part of his plea agreement, Fyke has agreed to a sentence of 48 months in prison and to pay restitution to the IRS. Fyke also faces a period of supervised release and other monetary penalties.
Sentencing is scheduled for August 14, 2017.
This case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould.
Woodbury Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges
