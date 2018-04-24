On Sunday morning, (April 22nd, 2018) a white male entered the Waffle House on the Woodbury Hwy in Manchester around 3:30am, ordered food and then wrote a note to an employee saying he had gun and demanded money. After committing the robbery, the white male asked for the note back from the employee. The man never showed a weapon.
The man left Waffle House in a black or dark gray compact vehicle, driving in the direction of Interstate 24.
The male subject is wanted by Manchester Police for questioning concerning the robbery.
If you can help identify the male subject, please contact the Manchester Police Department 931-728-2099.
Woodbury Hwy Waffle House in Manchester Robbed on Sunday Morning
