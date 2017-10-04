Woman Wanted in Coffee County Caught in Murfreesboro
Arrangements were made to meet the woman in the Publix parking lot on Franklin Highway around 4:30 Saturday after her name popped up as a missing person. Gordon was alleged to be driving a 2013 Nissan Altima reported stolen.
A traffic stop was initiated and Gordon was taken into custody without incident. A small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia were also found.
The vehicle’s owner took possession of the vehicle and the missing person’s case closed. Gordon was charged with theft over 10-thousand dollars, possession of a schedule one drug and drug paraphernalia. She will be in court November 8th. A warrants check also revealed that there were active warrants out of Coffee County for Gordon.