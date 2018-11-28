Woman Suffering from Human Trafficking Escapes Captors Thanksgiving Day

A Murfreesboro woman who was part of a human trafficking case managed to escape her captors Thanksgiving Day.
Now police are wondering could there be more victims.
Last week a woman escaped her perpetrators by jumping out of a bathroom window in Murfreesboro and running to the Thornton’s on Old Fort Boulevard where she called her mother and then police.
The 29-year old victim told police she had been sold, traded and swapped for money and drugs in the Bradyville and Readyville areas of Rutherford County, as well as Grundy County, and in Kentucky.
According to a police report, the victim said she was given the drug ketamine, which induces a trance-like state, to make her sleep at night. Her captors also forced her to use cocaine during the day, she reported.
One of the two men who held the victim against her will told her he was part of a cartel.
Murfreesboro police detectives are investigating and working to determine if there are other victims.
If you are a victim of Human Trafficking or know someone who may be call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Victims can also text HELP to BE FREE (233733).
