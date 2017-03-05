Woman says she Took Money from the Conference Center because she was Angry at Board
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller has resulted in the indictment of Alyce Heifner, the former general manager of the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center. Heifner stole at least $31,000 from the conference center over 15 months.
Investigators determined Heifner used multiple schemes to steal money.
She made personal purchases using the conference center’s credit and debit cards. These purchases included clothing, a big screen TV, and a personal trip to Europe. Heifner also took cash from the conference center’s bank account, and she received pay and a reimbursement to which she wasn’t entitled.
Heifner was able to conceal her activity by removing pages from bank statements and credit card statements. She also submitted incorrect and misleading financial reports to The Public Building Authority of Coffee County, Tennessee (PBA) board.
Alyce Heifner admitted to Comptroller investigators that she took the money because she was angry at the PBA board for not supporting her, and because she was angry at the Coffee County community for the way she was treated. Heifner resigned her position on December 4, 2015.
In December 2016, Alyce Heifner was indicted by the Coffee County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $10,000 and two counts of official misconduct.
According to circuit court records, Heifner informed Coffee County Circuit Court Judge Craig Johnson that she was planning on hiring an attorney to defend her. She will return to court on March 28 with her attorney.
“Board members must ensure they provide oversight when there’s a possibility that money can be stolen,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Even something as simple as opening the mail and reviewing bank statements should help deter theft. I am pleased to note the board has corrected these weaknesses.”
