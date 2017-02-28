A woman from East Lincoln Street in Tullahoma found more than she expected when she got a soft drink out of a machine.
Wanda Parrill told Tullahoma Officer Carl Pyrdom on Feb. 24 that she went to the soft drink vending machine outside Piggly Wiggly on East Lincoln Street she got a drink with four bags of white crystals attached to the drink.
Tullahoma Officer Rocky Ruehling is investigating the incident.
Woman gets more than she wanted when Buying Drink
A woman from East Lincoln Street in Tullahoma found more than she expected when she got a soft drink out of a machine.