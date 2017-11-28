Woman Dies in Car Crash in Tullahoma

A Fayetteville woman died of injuries sustained in a head on crash on Nov. 22 on Wilson Avenue in Tullahoma.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Sgt. Cody Brandon, officers had been notified that a Nissan Rogue was headed into Tullahoma from Moore County. Moore County communications had notified Tullahoma Police that the vehicle was entering Coffee County driving recklessly and erratically. Officers were also advised that the Nissan was striking objects with the vehicle. A witness reportedly told the officer that the Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed in the west bound lane.
On Wilson Avenue, the Nissan which was operated by Lori Grace Warren, 36, of Shields Hollow Road, Fayetteville collided head on with a 2017 Toyota operated by Janice Y. Harder, 66, of Lynchburg.
When Officer Brandon arrived, he found Warren trapped in her vehicle and Harder was outside of her vehicle.
Warren was transported by helicopter to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga where she died. Harder was transported to Tennova—Harton for treatment.
