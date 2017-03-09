Woman Dies after House Fire in Tullahoma

Linda Branch, 73, of 70 Davis Street in Tullahoma died Wednesday as the result of injuries from a house fire.
Branch was at home alone Tuesday night when fire broke out. According to Tullahoma Fire Chief Richard Shasteen the fire appeared to have started in an electric plug behind a chair where she was sitting.
James Bennett, her grandson, told Tullahoma Police Officer Tyler Walls that he and his girlfriend had gone to the store and when they returned they found smoke coming from the residence. Bennett said he got on the floor and crawled toward the door when he found his grandmother near a side door but was unable to get her out. While Bennett was trying to get his grandmother out of the house his girlfriend called 911.
Branch was transported to Tennova-Harton Hospital by Coffee County Ambulance Service where she was placed in a waiting Lifeflight helicopter and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She then died Wednesday from injuries sustained in the fire.
Shasteen requested the Tennessee Bomb and Arson personnel to investigate the cause of the fire and they determined that it was an accidental fire.
