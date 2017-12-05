A Winchester woman reported to Tullahoma Police Officer Tyler Walls that she had been held against her will and struck several times.
The woman told the officer on Dec. 1 that she and her ex-boyfriend had been riding around in her vehicle when he refused to let out. She stated that they rode around Manchester and Tullahoma for several hours.
The woman told the officer that while they were in Tullahoma the former boyfriend, who has not been identified as warrants have been obtained for his arrest and have not been served, became violent and started to strike her with his cane. He even allegedly slammed her head into the door. She said that the man damaged her cell phone, so she could not call for help.
She finally got away from him and call 911. The woman was transported to Tennova—Harton Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Woman Claims she was Injured by Ex-Boyfriend
