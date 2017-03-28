A Riley Creek Road woman reported that her debit card had been used without her approval late last week.
The woman told Tullahoma Police Officer Derrick Derlien on March 25 that she had made a purchase at Wal-Mart on March 21. She then noticed on March 23 that a charge of $199.99 had been taken from her account at the store, but that she didn’t make it. When she contacted an employee of the store on North Jackson Street she was told that an unknown person had “hacked” into the self-checkout register and used it the night before and transferred money from her account.
Detective Tyler Hatfield is investigating the incident.
Woman Claims her Debit Card was “Hacked”
A Riley Creek Road woman reported that her debit card had been used without her approval late last week.