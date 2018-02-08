Woman Chrged with TennCare Fraud
The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Williamson and Coffee County Sheriff’s Offices, have announced the arrest of Ashley M. Craig, 31, of Spring Hill. She was charged with TennCare doctor shopping in Williamson County, and upon posting bond, she was transferred to face the same charges in Coffee County. In both counties, she is charged with visiting multiple doctors’ offices in a short period of time to obtain drugs. In both cases, she was seeking the painkiller Hydrocodone.
Just last week, she was charged with doctor shopping in Williamson County for the painkiller Oxycodone.
District Attorney General Craig Northcott will be prosecuting the Coffee County case. TennCare fraud is a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.
The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,952 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.
Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or visit the website and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”