Woman Charged with Perjury and More in Conjunction with Murder Trial

In a related story; An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Winchester woman, who is charged with committing perjury during testimony in a Bedford County trial.
At the request of 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter, on February 16th, TBI Agents investigated a complaint that Amber Marie Rinaldi-Fletcher committed perjury when she testified in a homicide trial in Bedford County on February 15th. Agents learned that Rinaldi-Fletcher, who is the defendant’s wife, provided testimony in the trial that contradicted previous statements she gave to the TBI.
On Friday, 26 year-old Rinaldi-Fletcher was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Perjury. She was booked into the Bedford County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Also last week, Rinaldi-Fletcher was charged with introducing contraband into the Bedford County Jail during the murder trial. Her bond was increased to $105,000.
She allegedly received help from Drew Anthony Greer, 28, of Wartrace, a now former corrections officer at the Bedford County Jail. He has been charged with official misconduct and introducing contraband into a penal institution. He was fired from his job.