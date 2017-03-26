Woman Attacked–Authorities needing your Help

Detectives with Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in an on-going investigation. On Monday, March 20, 2017, a female was attacked in the area of Highway 82 South, near the bridge along the Duck River. The attack occurred around 2:00 p.m. The assailants are described as two Hispanic males. A silver or gray SUV was observed parked near the scene, as well as an aluminum flat bottom boat. If you were in the area of Highway 82 South around 2pm on March 20 and have any information that may assist, please contact Detective Host at 931.684.3232. You can remain anonymous.