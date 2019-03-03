Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth and Fentanyl
During the course of the investigation, deputies found suspected methamphetamine wrapped in one-dollar bills and what they believe to be the deadly drug fentanyl wrapped in a five-dollar bill. A field test kit confirmed the presence of fentanyl.
Shadrick has been charged with DUI, Possession of Schedule II drugs, Possession of Schedule IV drugs, Possession of Drugs for Resale. Grundy County deputies also seized $750.
Shadrick was booked into jail and has a March 5th court date.