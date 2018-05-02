Woman Arrested at Justice Center after Drugs Found
Jennifer Danielle Webb… Jail intake photo provided by the CCSD.
On Tuesday morning (May 1st, 2018) at the Coffee Justice Center a female was walking into the building and passed through security. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Court Officer Ava Villegas checked Jennifer Danielle Webb’s wallet when she noticed a baggie sticking out. Upon inspection court officers allegedly found 9 individually packaged bags of methamphetamine in her possession along with a set of digital scales and a hypodermic needle.
Items found after search.
Upon being booked in at the Coffee County Jail, Webb age 32 of Lowell Colony Road was also allegedly found to have another bag of methamphetamine in her undergarment.
Webb was charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, contraband in a penal institution and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Her bond was set at $27,000 and she is set to appear in Coffee County Court on May 8, 2018.