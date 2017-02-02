Woman Arrested at area school after Drugs found in Her Car
Deputies received permission to search the vehicle which was on school property and located allegedly .61 grams of a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine in the subjects purse along with 3 Oxycodone pills, 2 1/2 Hydrocodone, 7 Ambien, and 4 Xanax pills inside of two pill bottles that Thompson allegedly did not have a prescription for at the time of her arrest. Deputies’ also apparently located two cut straws with one having residue inside of it. Marcom states in the arrest warrant that the woman had in her possession $1595.00 in cash along with 90 pesos.
Thompson was arrested for a drug free school zone violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, schedule IV, I and II drug violation and driving on revoked/suspended license 2nd offense. Her bond was set at $48,500 and her court date is March 20, 2017.