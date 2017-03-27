Woman Accused of trying to bring drugs into the Coffee County Jail
After receiving a tip that the subject may be bringing in drugs to the jail, she was taken to Unity Medical Center in Manchester for an x-ray. Transporting Officer Ashley Barnett and Bennett state that when they arrived at the hospital with Roberts, they noticed a piece of black material sticking out of the woman’s shoe. It was then discovered that Roberts allegedly had a package wrapped in black electrical tape that contained 12 morphine pills, 1 Hydrocodone/acetaminophen pill, 103 Xanax pills, 7 Suboxone packs and 62 Seroquel pills inside of the package. Officers also allegedly located rolling papers, a lighter, pair of metal tweezers and tobacco inside of the pack as well.
Roberts was charged with four counts of contraband in a penal institution, two counts of Schedule II drug violations, one count each of Schedule III and Schedule IV drug violations, possession of legend drug without a prescription and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Bond was set at $106,000 and her court date will be April 3, 2017.