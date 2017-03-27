«

Woman Accused of trying to bring drugs into the Coffee County Jail

Lisa Michelle Roberts… Photo provided by the CCSD.

On Sunday (March 26th 2017) Coffee County Corrections Officer Mitchell Bennett states that Lisa Michelle Roberts age 40 of Cedar Lane Beechgrove had turned herself into the Coffee County Jail to serve a sentence from the court.
After receiving a tip that the subject may be bringing in drugs to the jail, she was taken to Unity Medical Center in Manchester for an x-ray. Transporting Officer Ashley Barnett and Bennett state that when they arrived at the hospital with Roberts, they noticed a piece of black material sticking out of the woman’s shoe. It was then discovered that Roberts allegedly had a package wrapped in black electrical tape that contained 12 morphine pills, 1 Hydrocodone/acetaminophen pill, 103 Xanax pills, 7 Suboxone packs and 62 Seroquel pills inside of the package. Officers also allegedly located rolling papers, a lighter, pair of metal tweezers and tobacco inside of the pack as well.
Roberts was charged with four counts of contraband in a penal institution, two counts of Schedule II drug violations, one count each of Schedule III and Schedule IV drug violations, possession of legend drug without a prescription and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Bond was set at $106,000 and her court date will be April 3, 2017.