Winter Break Hours and Spring Semester Sign-Ups at Motlow

Motlow State Community College will close for winter break on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m., and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, according to college officials.
The closing applies to computer labs, libraries and other facilities at all Motlow locations, including the Fayetteville, McMinnville, Moore County and Smyrna campuses.
The registration deadline for the spring 2018 semester is Monday, Jan. 15, with classes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
“Students enrolled at Motlow this semester can register now for spring 2018 classes and are encouraged to do so,” said Mae Sanders, director of admissions and records at Motlow. “Registering now will increase students’ chances of getting their preferred classes and schedules.”
New and readmit students must submit applications for admission and readmission by Jan. 10, with online applications accepted until midnight on that date. Online applications may be accessed from the “Apply Now” button on the Motlow website, mscc.edu.
Students interested in earning high school and college credit courses in the Dual Enrollment program and those enrolling in the Adult College Express (ACE) program are also required to apply by Jan. 10.
For more information about applying for admission to Motlow, call 931-393-1520 or email admissions@mscc.edu.
