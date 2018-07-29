On Friday July 27, 2018 a male suspect allegedly took three 43″ televisions from Wal Mart located at 2675 Decherd Boulevard without paying for them.
Once the suspect exited the store, he got into an SUV that appears to be a Ford Explorer with gold trim.
If anyone may know the identity of the individual involved in the theft they are encouraged to contact Detective Robert Morris with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or 931-967-2331.
Winchester Police Searching for Suspect who Stole 3 TV’s
