«

»

Winchester Municipal Airport Receives Grant

 

Photo from WinchesterMunicipalAirport.com

The Winchester Airport Authority announced that it has been awarded a $1.87 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Economic Development Fund.
The money will be put toward the development and construction of a hangar with classroom space that will house an Aviation Maintenance Technology program to be located at the Winchester Municipal Airport.
The facility will be operated as a secondary campus in Franklin County by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.