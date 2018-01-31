James Timothy “Tim” Hall of Winchester, who confessed to killing his wife three years ago, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Bedford County Circuit Court Judge Forest A. Durard handed down the sentence Monday after more than six-and-a-half hours of legal debates and emotional testimony by the defendant, family and friends.
The 22-year sentence is for Tim Hall’s plea on second degree murder. He received a concurrent sentence of four-and-a-half years for reckless endangerment, meaning that term will run at the same time as the murder conviction.
The murder took place on March 14, 2015, at a property on State Highway 64 in Fairfield. (Shelbyville Time-Gazette)
Winchester Man Sentenced to 22 years in Prison for the Murder of His Wife
