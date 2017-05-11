Winchester Man Arrested After Pursuit

A Winchester man is facing charges in Franklin County and Coffee County following a high speed pursuit that started in Estill Springs Wednesday afternoon.
According to Estill Springs Police Chief Allen Rhodes, Lt. Matt Baker attempted to stop a vehicle and the driver “took off.” Sgt. Rocky Thomas then joined the pursuit as did Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Martin Tyler.
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Guess, the pursuit was on Highway 41A from Estill Springs to Tullahoma. Once inside Tullahoma the driver, Jerry Ayers, 24, of Cherry Lane, Winchester, turned onto Vocational Lane and drove to Rock Creek Rood with officers in pursuit. Once on Rock Creek he turned onto property owned by the Tennessee Department of Corrections and drove around and back onto Rock Creek Road and back to Highway 41A headed back toward Estill Springs. At Wiseman Road Ayers turned onto Wiseman Road and crossed over to the Old Estill Springs Road with law enforcement in pursuit.
“Once at the Old Estill Springs Road, Ayers turned and headed toward Tullahoma,” Guess said. When they reached Harton Boulevard and Mitchell Boulevard, Deputy Martin bumped Ayers car causing it to flip over. He was taken into custody by Coffee County Investigator James Sherrill. Ayers was transported to Tennova—Harton Hospital where he was treated and released. He was then turned over to authorities and booked into the Franklin County Jail.
“During the chase, he nearly hit two young children,” Guess said.
Ayers has charges pending in Coffee County.
Franklin County Deputy Tyler charged him with second offense of driving on suspended license, reckless endangerment, speeding, failure to yield, DUI, reckless driving, financial responsibility, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, failure to obey traffic control and felony evading arrest. His bond was set at $150,000 and he is to appear in Franklin County General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the accident.
Winchester Man Arrested After Pursuit
