The Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at 9 a.m. at the Tennessee Historical Commission at 2941 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.
The Board will vote on nine nominations, including:
Wilson – Crouch House (Coffee County)
Those nominations that are found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places in the Department of the Interior.
The public is invited to attend the meeting.
Wilson–Crouch House located in Coffee County
