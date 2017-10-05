Late Tuesday afternoon the Shelbyville Police Department received notice of a planned demonstration scheduled for October 28, 2017.
The League of the South, a white nationalist group which held rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro in 2013, plans a “White Lives Matter” rally in Shelbyville along with other groups on October 28.
Organizers of this event informed the department the purpose of the demonstration was to protest illegal immigration and to draw attention to the recent Emanuel Samson church shooting in Antioch, Tennessee.
Wednesday morning the Shelbyville Police Department Command Staff met and began making preparations for this event. In an effort to keep the citizens of Shelbyville safe they have reached out to local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. All of which have committed their assistance.
Shelbyville is a very diverse community. In accordance with the mission of the Shelbyville Police Department, members are sworn in an unbiased manner in which all people will be treated fairly. The department recognizes that fair unbiased policing strengthens and promotes public trust while fostering close community relationships, and the department remains committed to the fair and equal treatment of all persons and in maintaining a close relationship with the community.
The Shelbyville Police Department is asking for cooperation in allowing these individuals to peacefully assemble and exercise their First Amendment Rights.
“White Lives Matter” Rally to be held in Shelbyville
