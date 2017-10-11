Add Murfreesboro to what may be a growing number of “White Lives Matter” rallies across Tennessee.
We told you last week the group “League of the South” is planning a demonstration October 28th in nearby Shelbyville.
Now, in a press release from the National Socialist Movement, the Detroit, Michigan-based group will hold the organization’s winter “street action” October 28th in Murfreesboro as well as Shelbyville.
The release goes on to say they’ll be joined by other member organizations of the Nationalist Front, including League of the South and the Traditionalist Workers Party.
Some of these same groups rallied in both Murfreesboro and Shelbyville in October of 2013.
Many of these same groups were involved in a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August. Counterprotesters took to the streets there, with a car plowing through a crowd. One person was killed and 19 were hurt in the violence. (WGNS Radio)
“White Lives Matter” adds Murfreesboro to Tennessee Rallies
