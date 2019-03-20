The Tennessee State Fair Commission voted late last week that a search should begin for a new site that can accommodate the future growth and goals of the State Fair.
The fair has been held at the Nashville Fairgrounds since 1906.
As you may know a certain portion of the land at the fairgrounds is being developed into a new major league soccer stadium as well as retail and residential spaces.
Now that brings up an old question about the possibility of the fair coming to Manchester at the Bonnaroo grounds. No official talks have taken place with leaders in the city, county or Bonnaroo, but residents are beginning to talk again.
Many of the rumors might have started because of the talk that the City of Manchester might be annexing the land called Great Stage Park. Now Bonnaroo representatives have asked Manchester City leaders about the possibility of annexing its property so the land would be inside the city limits of Manchester.
If Manchester does eventually annex Bonnaroo the city would have to provide services like police, fire and sewer. The benefit would come in the form of tax money from the event. Because the land is currently outside the city limits, the county receives sales tax revenues generated during the annual event, which is around about $1 million per year. At first Manchester would only get tax revenue from any growth in sales tax dollars, and after 15 years following annexation, all sales taxes from the event would then go to Manchester. If the city annexes the land, the county will lose sales tax revenue.
WMSR News will continue to follow all of the possibilities.
Where will the State Fair Go? Manchester? Who Knows
The Tennessee State Fair Commission voted late last week that a search should begin for a new site that can accommodate the future growth and goals of the State Fair.