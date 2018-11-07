Wheelchair Swing Now Available in Smithville
A number of grateful people are already using the swing. Tony Bassett and his family frequently visit Smithville from Hillsboro, Tenn. His daughter finds great enjoyment in using the swing, and he plans to bring her to use it each time the family visits Smithville.
“Thanks to the people in Smithville that made [this project] happen because it brought a smile and joy to my little girl’s face,” said Bassett
The Smithville Business and Professional Women’s Club, which is responsible for maintenance of and improvements to Greenbrook Park, suggested the swing as a valuable project to be funded by a Rural Access to Health through Healthy Active Built Environments grant through the Tennessee Department of Health. The BPW made significant contributions to bring the project to completion along with the help of the City of Smithville.