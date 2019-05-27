The need for money to run county services has county leaders talking about the possibility of implementing a wheel tax.
The county is looking at having to use money from its general fund balance, sometimes known as the rainy-day fund. Coffee County has a $560,000 deficit to cover.
County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham is suggesting county leaders implement a wheel tax of $25.
Whenever this suggestion has come up before it’s always gone before the registered voters in the county and always been voted down.
Another way to create a wheel tax is by a two-thirds approval at two consecutive meetings of the full commission.
Another way a wheel tax could be considered is a private act. After the passage of a two-thirds commission vote, it could be challenged by a referendum if a petition is signed by 10 percent registered voters equal to 10 percent of the number of voters in the last gubernatorial election is filed with the county election commission within 30 days of passage.
The other way a wheel tax can be considered is for commissioners to create a referendum for voters to cast ballots on.
WMSR News will keep you updated if anything is placed on the next full commission agenda.
Wheel Tax? Talk Begins
The need for money to run county services has county leaders talking about the possibility of implementing a wheel tax.