Westwood Soccer Claims 4th Straight Conference Title

Dynasty!
For the 4th year in a row, the Westwood Middle School soccer team claimed the Central Tennessee Soccer Conference title. The Rockets nailed down the iconic feat with a thrilling 1 to 0 decision over St. Andrews-Sewanee on Saturday at Dyer-Bouldin Field in a a match that was decided by a shootout.
After a scoreless 60 minutes of regulation soccer, the two teams battled through a 10 minutes of extra time without a score. Westwood controlled possession in extra time but were unable to get a quality shot on frame as 5 shot attempts sailed high or wide.
In the penalty kick round, the Rockets’ John Martinez, Keiton Sherrill, Nico Sanfilipo and Kevin Perigrino all nailed their shots; matched by the first 4 shooters of the Mountain Lions. In the 5th round, the St. Andrews’ kicker missed in his attempt to go high left leaving the match and the title were on Tucker Brown’s foot. Brown bent a shot to the low left past the diving Lions’ keeper for the win.
