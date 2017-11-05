Westwood Middle School was placed on a hard lockdown on Friday November 3, 2017 due to the discovery of a bathroom wall message with a gun reference.
According to Director of Schools Lee Wilkerson, school cameras were used by the school administration and the Manchester Police Department to quickly identify the student.
Westwood Middle School Principal Julie Green met with the faculty and staff following dismissal on Friday afternoon to review the situation and receive input on safety procedures.
No other information was given.
Westwood Middle School was placed on Hard Lockdown on Friday
