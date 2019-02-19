Extended Schools Program (ESP) at Westwood Middle School (WMS) will begin on Monday, March 4. Info will be sent home with students this week, including registration information.
The registration form will also be available on the Westwood Middle School webpage. Families can return the registration form along with the $10 registration fee at WMS next Tuesday-Friday from 7:00-7:45 am. Additionally, the school system will accept registrations at the Manchester City Schools Central Office (215 E. Fort Street). The program will have a daily rate of $6. Families can pay in advance but will only be charged for the days when they use the program. Each day from 3:00-4:00, students will participate in Homework Helper classes sponsored by WMS’s 21st Century Learning Center Grant. Beginning at 4:00, ESP will focus on building critical thinking, team-building, and skill development through games, the arts, and a focus on literacy.
Only registered students may attend ESP.
Parents will need to sign their child out of ESP and signs will be placed at WMS to direct parents to the pick-up location, which will be located in a classroom in the 6th-grade hall.
Dr Joey Vaughn are excited to begin ESP at WMS and believes this will enable the Manchester City be Schools to better serve the children and families in the district.
If anyone has questions regarding the program, please feel free to contact Chad Fletcher at (931) 728-2316 ext 2006.
Westwood Middle School to offer ESP
