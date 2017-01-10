This week Westwood Elementary School in Manchester became an official Energy Bus School.
Based on the popularity and demand for resources and training based on The Energy Bus and others, Jon Gordon created PositiveSchool.com as a central place where educators and administrators could find the tools, training and strategies they need to empower teachers and students. As a former teacher with a Master’s in Teaching and now an international bestselling author, speaker and consultant to schools, businesses and professional sports teams, Jon is passionate about making a difference in the lives of educators and students.
After all, positive schools develop positive students and positive students become positive adults.
The Positive School program is intended for the following groups (District Administrators, School Administrators, Activity Directors, Coaching and Athletics, Facility and Transportation Operations, Affiliated Vendors and Partners, and Professional Associations and Organizations).
Westwood Elementary is an Official Energy Bus School
This week Westwood Elementary School in Manchester became an official Energy Bus School.