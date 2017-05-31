A motorcycle crash on Monday left one man dead from his injures. The single vehicle crash occurred on Awalt Road inside Franklin County on Monday morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sean Allen Musick, 28, who is from West Virginia was driving a motorcycle and was found dead when emergency crews arrived.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement personnel investigated the scene. According to Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller, there was clear evidence that Musick had lost control of his motorcycle around 24 hours earlier and died upon impact.
West Virginia Killed in Motorcycle Crash
A motorcycle crash on Monday left one man dead from his injures. The single vehicle crash occurred on Awalt Road inside Franklin County on Monday morning.