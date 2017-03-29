Welfare Check turns into Charges against a Manchester Woman
Upon exiting the vehicle the female identified as Dorthy M Meeks age 39 of Powers Rd Manchester was allegedly very unsteady on her feet and having difficulty following the officer’s instructions. She was given six field sobriety tests apparently doing poorly on five. She consented to be taken to Unity Medical Center for a blood draw with results pending.
The subject allegedly admitted to taking Xanax and methamphetamine.
Upon being booked into the Coffee County Jail corrections officers allegedly found approximately 2.75 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine in Meeks’ purse.
She was charged with; contraband in a penal institution, schedule II drug violation and DUI. Her bond was set at $15,000. Meeks will appear in court on June 6, 2017.