Weir Trial Delayed Again

The trial of former Coffee County Central High School Red Raider baseball coach Brad Weir was set to begin March 19, 2018 at the Coffee County Courthouse in downtown Manchester. According to District Attorney Craig Northcott, the trial was delayed until April 4 through Thursday, April 5, but now the trial has been delayed again until sometime in June.
The 47-year-old Weir is facing a 16-count indictment after being charged with having sex with a 15-year-old Coffee County student in 2015.
The trial never started on Monday because Weir’s attorney reported to District Attorney General Craig Northcott that Weir was unable to be in court because Weir had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg on March 18.