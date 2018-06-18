The trial of former Coffee County High School baseball coach Brad Weir was delayed for a fourth time on Monday due to a medical emergency in Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott’s family.
The new court date has been pushed back to November, with a status hearing preceding the trial on Wednesday, Sept.12.
The 47-year-old Weir is facing a 16-count indictment after being charged with having sex with a 15-year-old Coffee County student in 2015.
The trial has been delayed for various reasons in the past. One of the reasons is that earlier this year Weir was unable to be in court because he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg on March 18.
Another reason is that back on April 22 in Hamilton County, Weir allegedly struck a man with the car he was driving. Later that night Weir was being served an arrest warrant for the alleged aggravated assault. He was later charged with resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.
His bond was revoked by Coffee County Judge Vanessa Jackson and he was booked in at the Coffee County Jail, where he remains.
After Three Years and Three Postponements–Weir Trial Delayed for 4th Time
