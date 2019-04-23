Tennessee’s state average gas price is the tenth lowest in the country with an average of $2.62 per gallon for regular unleaded. Tuesday’s average was 21 cents more than this time last month, and 7 cents higher than this time a year ago.
The national gas price average is $2.84, which is a penny more than a week ago and eight cents more than a year ago.
Last week, 30 states saw pump price increases or decreases of three cents or less, which helped keep the national average relatively steady, but motorists shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. Officials say it’s too early to know if state averages will begin leveling off.
On Tuesday afternoon the low price for a gallon of gas in Manchester was $2.55 and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.49.
Weekly Gas Prices
