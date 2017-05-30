Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.11 on Memorial Day. The state average on Monday was 6 cents less than last year’s holiday and the lowest since 2005 ($1.99), according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide.
Tennessee has the 4th-lowest state average in the country. The daily average has increased 12 of the last 13 days, rising a total of 2 cents during that time. Gas prices have averaged $2.11 for the last five days, only climbing fractions of a penny in the past week.
Gas prices reached their lowest point of the year on March 27, with the state average hitting $2.036. The highest price was $2.18 on April 20.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline will average $2.40 this summer, according to the EIA. Tennessee gas prices would average $2.14 this summer, based on the 26 cent difference between Monday’s national and state averages. Last year, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.03 from June 1 to August 31.
As of Tuesday afternoon the low price in Manchester was $2 per gallon and in Tullahoma it was $2.04.
Weekly Gas Price Update
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.11 on Memorial Day. The state average on Monday was 6 cents less than last year’s holiday and the lowest since 2005 ($1.99), according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide.