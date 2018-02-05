«

Weekend Fire at Continental Apartments in Manchester

Fire scene photo provided.

Manchester Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at Continental Apartments on Ester Lane on Saturday afternoon (February 3, 2018). When crews arrived on the scene they saw light smoke on the first and second floors of one of the buildings. Crews made an aggressive search of the area to locate the fire and found the activity in the laundry room between the first and second floor. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and checked out the facility.
One resident was transported to Unity Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers said he commends the job done by all firefighters on the scene. He added that the Tullahoma Fire Department provided air resupply while crews were on scene. Chambers also thanked Coffee County EMS, Coffee County Communication Center, Duck River Electric and Manchester Police for providing assistance to crews during the incident. Red Cross was contacted to help with displaced residents due to fire damage and no electricity in their apartments.