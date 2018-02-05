Weekend Fire at Continental Apartments in Manchester
One resident was transported to Unity Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers said he commends the job done by all firefighters on the scene. He added that the Tullahoma Fire Department provided air resupply while crews were on scene. Chambers also thanked Coffee County EMS, Coffee County Communication Center, Duck River Electric and Manchester Police for providing assistance to crews during the incident. Red Cross was contacted to help with displaced residents due to fire damage and no electricity in their apartments.