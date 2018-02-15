Weed Wrangle is set for March 3 at Old Stone Fort State Park

Weed Wrangle is a nationwide event dedicated to the removal of non-native plants from public spaces. The state of Tennessee is asking for volunteers to help remove invasive plants throughout Tennessee State Parks and Natural Areas.
Join Old Stone Fort park rangers on March 3, 2018 at Forks of the River to remove non-native plants invading the trail. They will hike approximately .5 miles from the museum to the Forks of the River for this invasive plant removal.
It is suggested that volunteers wear closed-toe sturdy shoes, long pants and gloves for this event. It is also suggested to bring snacks and a reusable water bottle. Old Stone Fort will provide tools and water for all volunteers.
The event will take place from 9am-Noon. For more information, call 931-723-5073.
