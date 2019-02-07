“Weed Wrangle” is March 2 at Old Stone Fort State Park
Tennessee State Parks said in a news release that the so-called “Weed Wrangle” is set for March 2.
The event is part of a nationwide effort to remove trees, vines and flowering plants that encroach on native plant species.
At Old Stone Fort State Park in Manchester, work will take place on the Garrison Road trail to clear the area of privet and any other overgrowth.
Please come prepared for this event by wearing old clothes you do not mind getting wet or dirty, closed toed shoes, and a reusable water bottle. Old Stone Fort will be providing water and gloves for all volunteers. Tools will also be provided by the park. If you would like to bring your own tools that would also be acceptable.
Meet up with Rangers at the Check-in Station/ Campground. Weed Wrangle at Old Stone runs from 1pm-4pm.